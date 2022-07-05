Development, opportunities and governance among discussion topics at annual Garden City Meeting

This year's Garden City Meeting was attended by more than 150 people - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

More than 150 Letchworth residents gathered to discuss plans for the town at the annual Garden City Meeting last week.

Hosted by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation at the Broadway Hotel, newly elected chairman of the board of trustees Gareth Hawkins chaired the meeting which included a presentation from CEO Graham Fisher.

In his update, Graham news around the town's post-Covid recovery, as well as detailing some of the charitable investment made by the Foundation in 2021.

Looking forward, Graham shared the Foundation’s aspirations of becoming Net Carbon Zero across investment properties, heritage and home and talked about how the property team was working quickly and in varied ways in response to the changes in working patterns and demand for offices.

There was a lively Q&A session, with topics ranging from the development at the north of the Grange Estate, through to opportunities for young people, governance of the Foundation and environmental factors.

The team reminded residents that there is still time to stand as an Elected governor of the Foundation in the upcoming elections.

The role of a governor is to help the organisation understand the community better and support them to develop future strategies, realise opportunities and make a positive social impact.

The purpose of the governor role is to represent the community, actively sharing your knowledge and understanding of the community’s needs in Letchworth, contribute to shaping the foundation’s strategies and policies, supporting our activities and ensuring the success of the Foundation in delivering positive improvements for the Garden City.

To find out more, and register to stand as a candidate for Elected Governor, visit www.letchworth.com/elections or write to the Foundation and request an election pack.

Voting packs will be sent by post in due course to all registered voters.

In order to receive the information, and be able to vote in these elections, you will need to be listed on the North Herts Council “open register".

If you are not on the open register, or are unsure, register online to ensure you receive your voting pack.

Alternatively, email elections@letchworth.com with your name, postal address and date of birth, or write to at One Garden City.

If you were unable to attend the meeting and would like to find out anything about what’s happening at the Foundation, you can email response@letchworth.com.