Letchworth ‘Wind in the Willow’ sculptures rehomed after vandalism spate

PUBLISHED: 16:12 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 03 August 2020

The sculptures have been moved to a safer location at Standalone Farm. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Sculptures along Letchworth’s Garden City Greenway have moved to Standalone Farm after they were badly damaged by vandals for a fourth time in 15 months.

The life-sized sculptures of Badger, Ratty, Mole and Mr Toad, from The Wind in The Willows, were created by artist Ruth Thompson and installed at Radwell Meadows for families to enjoy.

Since February 2019 however, they have required extensive repair work each time they have been vandalised, costing hundreds of pounds.

David Ames, executive director of stewardship and development at the foundation, said: “We are heartbroken that the characters have been vandalised yet again. The sculptures were installed by specialists for community-based projects and art exhibitions with the aim of making the route more interesting for users of the Greenway.

“It is such a shame that they have to be moved, but it is a costly and time-consuming process to repair the sculptures and we simply cannot allow this to keep happening.

“We have decided to relocate the characters to Standalone Farm for families to enjoy as the farm reopens. The sculptures will be protected at the farm and we hope to celebrate their move with a storytelling session for children and families.”

