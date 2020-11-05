Care home recognised in Pride of Britain Awards by Labour leader Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer visited Garden City Court in September. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes Archant

A Letchworth care home was given a special shout out by Sir Keir Starmer during the Pride of Britain Awards.

Garden City Court care home in Letchworth was recongised at the Pride of Britain Awards by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for their hard work throughout the pandemic. Picture: Garden City Court Garden City Court care home in Letchworth was recongised at the Pride of Britain Awards by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for their hard work throughout the pandemic. Picture: Garden City Court

As part of the Labour leader’s nomination for front line care staff, he gave a mention to Garden City Court having visited there earlier this year.

Staff welcomed Mr Starmer in September as part of a wider visit to the area. He met home manager Melissa McNeilly, as well as members of the parent company Quantum Care.

Carers were delighted and proud to be given a special mention by Sir Keir Starmer as part of his nomination for front line care staff at the prestigious awards.

On his visit he heard about the experience of working in a care home during the pandemic, and was extremely moved by Melissa’s account of the incredible lengths that the team had gone to in order to provide love, care and support for elderly residents during such difficult times.

As part of the ceremony on Sunday evening he said: “I want to nominate the incredible carers who’ve been on the front line in this pandemic, looking after our relatives and keeping our country going.

“Over the summer I had the privilege of meeting the staff and team of the Garden City care home in Letchworth, an incredible group of individuals with many, many selfless acts in the toughest of circumstances.

“They are truly the Pride of Britain.”

Home Manager Melissa said: “We all feel incredibly honoured to have been nominated by Sir Keir Starmer. The team have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that residents receive the best possible care, and their dedication, courage and resilience has been outstanding. They have always been amazing in my eyes, but to be recognised like this is such a wonderful achievement, and I am so proud of them all.”

Maria Ball, chief executive of Quantum Care added: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Melissa and the team at Garden City Court for such well-deserved recognition. I have been truly humbled by the sheer determination and passion that they have shown each and every day, during what has been the biggest challenge the social care sector has ever faced. On an individual basis and working as teams right across our Quantum Care homes, our staff have been nothing short of exceptional.”