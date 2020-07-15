Advanced search

Stevenage Minecraft star recreates town’s iconic buildings

PUBLISHED: 08:38 16 July 2020

Andy Steele has recreated some of Stevenage's iconic buildings in the popular game Minecraft. Picture: Andy Steele

Andy Steele has recreated some of Stevenage's iconic buildings in the popular game Minecraft. Picture: Andy Steele

A Stevenage resident has recreated some of his favourite buildings in the town on the popular online game Minecraft.

Andy Steele, who attends North Herts College, has been playing Minecraft since 2016 and has dedicated hours to recreating some of Stevenage’s iconic buildings.

Among Andy’s proudest creations are his replicas of Daneshill House, Six Hill House, Vista Tower and Swingate House.

He says it usually takes him a week or two to perfect his digital creations, which are all built from scratch using blocks on the online game Minecraft.

Andy said: “Doing projects like these make me feel proud of my town and the regeneration project.

“The two main buildings, Swingate House and Daneshill House, will not be around for much longer so as a rebuild in Minecraft will remind people what these buildings once looked like when they were around and in use at the time.”

