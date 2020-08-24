Advanced search

Can you help Hitchin-based charity fundraise in 20 for 20 challenge?

PUBLISHED: 15:10 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 24 August 2020

Gabriela Lovelace, president of Hitchin Priory Rotary Club, will take part in the 20 for 20 Walk Challenge. Picture: Supplied

Gabriela Lovelace, president of Hitchin Priory Rotary Club, will take part in the 20 for 20 Walk Challenge. Picture: Supplied

The president of a Hitchin-based charity is urging the public to back her latest fundraising efforts, as coronavirus continues to devastate charities across the country.

ShelterBox is an independent international disaster relief charity, providing emergency shelter for those in hard-to reach places. Picture: ShelterBoxShelterBox is an independent international disaster relief charity, providing emergency shelter for those in hard-to reach places. Picture: ShelterBox

Like many charitable organisations, Hitchin Priory Rotary Club has been denied most of its usual fundraising activites due to COVID-19.

The club has continued to provide modest support to local and international charities during this period, and this latest walk will a chance for the club to fundraise following the recent Beirut disaster.

Now, the Priory’s Club President Gabriela Lovelace has taken up the 20 for 20 Walk Challenge in aid of ShelterBox’s 20th anniversary.

This will involve walking 20 miles in one day, from Letchworth Garden City Fountain to the Welwyn Garden City dountain, via Great Wymondley, Old Knebworth, Welwyn, Ayot Green and Stanborough Park.

To sponsor Gabriela, visit hitchinprioryrotaryclub.org

