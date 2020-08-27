Advanced search

Petition addressed to NHDC Local Plan inspector to save Great Ashby countryside

PUBLISHED: 15:47 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 27 August 2020

The GA1 and GA2 sites as earmarked in North Herts District Council's Local Plan. Picture: NHDC

The GA1 and GA2 sites as earmarked in North Herts District Council's Local Plan. Picture: NHDC

Archant

A petition has been launched to save green belt land in Great Ashby ahead of the North Herts District Council Local Plan hearings, which start next month.

The 500 signature strong petition, addressed to the planning inspector Simon Berkeley, has been set up by campaigner group ‘Saving North Herts Green Belt’ – under the banner ‘Say No to GA2’ – and calls for the site to be removed from the Local Plan.

GA2 refers to a site earmarked in North Herts District Council’s Local Plan, which is set to deliver nearly 15,000 new homes to the district between 2011 and 2031.

The land off Mendip Way has been allocated in the plans for 600 new homes – something campaigners have been fighting against for five years.

Member of Saving North Herts Green Belt, Nikki Hamilton, said: “The proposed site has been used by so many people during the pandemic. The area around Great Ashby is used by thousands over the years for social and health reasons – a ramble, jogging, dog walking and horse riding, by singular people, couples as well as families.

You may also want to watch:

“The site makes a significant contribution to the green belt purposes, which is the highest level and is home to a huge amount of wildlife.

“We are asking everyone that feels that this area needs to be protected from development, to sign the petition and share with family and friends.

“We are seeing a huge amount of other development sites in and around Stevenage even though we have a lack of infrastructure, and this is already under pressure in regards to doctors, jobs and the A1(M).”

In the summer last year, on looking at the detailed plans for the entire Local Plan, planning inspector Simon Berkeley penned a letter to the council highlighting his “concerns and reservations”.

He called for further hearing sessions to be held – which were initially scheduled for March this year, however have been moved to September and October due to the coronavirus.

Nikki added: “We will be attending a hearing regarding GA2 in October and we wanted the inspector to be aware how important this piece of countryside is to the people of Stevenage, Great Ashby and the little villages surrounding it.”

To view the petition, go to change.org/p/simon-berkeley-ba-ma-mrtpi-say-no-to-ga2-protect-our-green-belt.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Engineers called out after lorry hits railway bridge in Hitchin

Great Northern trains may be subject to delay after a lorry hit a railway bridge near Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Nick Gill

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Latest from the The Comet

Herts Senior County League scoop top prize at the FA’s national awards

The Herts Senior County League have been named grassroots league of the year.

Petition addressed to NHDC Local Plan inspector to save Great Ashby countryside

The GA1 and GA2 sites as earmarked in North Herts District Council's Local Plan. Picture: NHDC

Yellow weather warning as Hertfordshire expects thunderstorms and heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Pitter-patter of panda paws at Whipsnade Zoo

A red panda cub has been born at Whipsnade Zoo.

North Herts Local Plan hearings rescheduled for next month

NHDC will host virtual Local Plan hearings in September, after they were posponed in March. Picture: Archant