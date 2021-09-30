Furlough in figures as scheme comes to an end

Published: 12:21 PM September 30, 2021

More people in Herts and Essex were on furlough by percentage of the workforce at the end of July than anywhere else in the East of England

As the furlough scheme draws to a close today, we take a look at how many people in our area have been reliant on the scheme in the latter part of its run.

The latest figures, which run up to July 31 of this year, detail the amount of people still on the scheme both by number and percentage of the workforce.

The latest figures for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) show that there were 484,000 employers with 1.6 million staff on furlough on July 31, 2021, nationally.

This is a decrease of 340,000 jobs from June 30, when there were 1.9 million employees on furlough.

The CJRS was announced on March 20, 2020, where HMRC would cover 80 per cent of a furloughed employee’s wages, up to £2,500 per month.

The scheme was initially due to end in May 2020, but has remained in action until now in a bid to keep redundancies and unemployment lower than it otherwise might have been.

Herts had the highest uptake of furlough by percentage in the East of England, tied with Essex at six per cent. The region saw 140,500 people still on the scheme, a take up rate of around five per cent.

Of the 543,100 Herts residents eligible for government relief, 31,700 remained furloughed by July 31.

In Stevenage, 1,700, or four per cent of the working population - which stands at 42,400 people - were still on government job retention support.

In North Herts, five per cent of its 61,000-strong labour force, 2,900 people, furloughed at the end of July.

A similar picture was painted over the border in Central Beds, as 6,900 of the eligible 133,900 workforce - also five per cent - remained on the scheme.