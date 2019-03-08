Proud Stevenage family man leaves young daughters legacy of strength after MND battle

Scott Everett with his daughters Anna and Evie, taken last year when Scott was strong enough to enjoy a family day out. Picture: Catherine Everett. Archant

Today is the funeral of 48-year-old Scott Everett, who bravely fought motor neurone disease for more than two years in a desperate bid to spend more time with his wife and two young daughters.

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett. Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

Stevenage's Scott was told he had MND in March 2017 and was given up to three years to live.

In a bid to slow progression of the disease, Scott had stem cell treatment in Moscow in September 2017, after Comet readers helped raise the £30,000 needed to pay the medical bill.

He responded well to the treatment and his symptoms were stabilised for a few months, giving Scott the chance to enjoy family time with his wife Catherine and daughters Anna and Evie, now aged seven and four.

Catherine said: " After facing his illness with such determination and optimism and beating the odds for so long, a rapid decline since Easter has brought us to this point.

"We are so lucky that we had the extra time due to the stem cell treatment; time that has really benefited our daughters.

"By April Scott had become wheelchair-bound and in the last month he had lost his speech and motor skills completely, ending in respiratory failure in July.

"Staff at Lister were wonderful during his last 24 hours. Every person involved was extremely compassionate and caring, and for that we are so grateful." Scott's funeral will be attended by family and close friends.

Catherine said: "Clearly Scott's passing is still something we are trying to come to terms with. The house is emptier and quieter for him not being in it."

She continued: "It's clear it wasn't just us who loved him. He was Stevenage born and bred and the memories people are sharing, from primary school days to his working life, are lovely to hear. It's reminding us of the person he was before MND took over.

"I'm proud to be able to call him my husband. His legacy is strength and positivity in his children. Having been with him for nearly half my life, he has certainly influenced the way I am and I will continue to instil that influence in Anna and Evie as they grow up.

"He was a proud and happy family man, unfairly taken too soon. We have to learn to live without him by our side now."

More than £3,000 has so far been raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in Scott's name. Visit scott-everett.muchloved.com to make a donation.