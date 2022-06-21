The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Funeral mass for beloved Kajetan Migdal to take place in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:57 PM June 21, 2022
The funeral mass for teenager Kajetan Migdal will take place at St Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church in Letchworth tomorrow, with a live-stream of the service held at the Broadway Gardens.

The 18-year-old Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School pupil was tragically killed while on the way home from his prom at the end of May in Stevenage.

The funeral mass for the repose of the soul will take place from 1pm.

Bishop Paul McAleenan, Auxiliary Bishop in Westminster, will preside at the Funeral Mass.

The parish priest, Fr James Garvey and nine more priests representing the other Catholic Churches in the Stevenage Deanery will concelebrate.

A letter from Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, will be read at the Mass by Fr Garvey.

The family and parish expect a high number of mourners to attend the funeral, therefore a screen live-streaming the mass will be placed on Broadway Gardens, opposite the church, to allow more people to take part in the mass.

The road between the church and Broadway Gardens will be closed to traffic from 12.15pm to 2.30pm for safety reasons.

Touching tributes from across the community have been made since Kajetan's death, including from Saint John Henry Newman School and St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, where he attended. 

The mass will also be live streamed on the church's YouTube channel.

