Published: 2:51 PM September 28, 2021

Royal Marine veteran John Dick, who grew up in Letchworth, went missing 10 months ago - Credit: Courtesy of Amy Hooper

An appeal to help pay for the funeral of a Royal Marines veteran found dead after going missing 10 months ago has raised more than £10,000 in just one day.

John Ross Dick, who grew up in Letchworth, went missing on November 30 last year, resulting in tireless appeals and searches by police and his family to find him.

Last Wednesday, John's family say they were told news they had been dreading - he had died, aged just 37. He leaves behind his wife, Lorna, and two young children.

While John's family have been informed by police that his body has been found, official confirmation of his identification by the coroner is still awaited.

John's sister, Amy Hooper, said: "We’ve been living an absolute nightmare that has ended in the worst possible way."

John's friend, Simon Swann, has started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for John's funeral, raising more than £10,000 in just one day, and standing at £11,460 at the time of writing - exceeding the £8,000 target.

Simon said he wanted "to provide John's family with the finances to give him a good send off without having to worry about money".

He continued: "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated. You are going to make a huge difference to a grieving family.

"John’s family pass on their thanks and are overwhelmed at the kindness of everyone who has donated.

"The target amount is the average cost of a funeral today in the UK. All additional funds will go to the family to help ease this tragic moment in their lives.

"I personally knew John and his wonderful family, and the money raised will allow them to give their loving husband, father, son, brother and friend the send off he deserves."

Amy said: "John and I are Letchworth born and bred. We went to Northfields Infants' and Nursery School, The Grange and then Norton. We spent our summers down at the open air [swimming pool] and walking through the common - even when our mum told us not too!

"I know many of you will have met him in his 37 years with us and I know he was much-loved by so many."

Amy said John - a marine for 13 years - had been "under an extraordinary amount of stress in the lead up to his disappearance". He had been wanted by police in connection with an alleged assault.

The cause of John's death has not been confirmed.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/ajkq4-help-johns-family-lay-him-to-rest