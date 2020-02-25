3 ways to challenge yourself and help save lives in 2020

This spring EHAAT invites you to challenge yourself and discover the difference your help can make. Picture: EHAAT Archant

Essex Herts & Air Ambulance (EHAAT) has undertaken a staggering 25,000 missions since the life-saving charity was formed 23 years ago. A road traffic collision in Hertfordshire on January 1 marked the beginning of the new year for the charity's critical care team, for whom 2019 was their busiest year - making it clear how much the local community needs its help.

Pitch in with the construction of the new base by taking part in the Buy a Brick appeal. Picture: EHAAT Pitch in with the construction of the new base by taking part in the Buy a Brick appeal. Picture: EHAAT

This spring, the charity invites you to challenge yourself and discover the difference your help can make. EHAAT fundraising manager Natasha Robertson explained how you can get involved.

Get involved in a fundraising event

The new airbase at North Weald that will secure the future of the charity and the work they do for years to come. Picture: EHAAT The new airbase at North Weald that will secure the future of the charity and the work they do for years to come. Picture: EHAAT

In March, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance will host an evening of entertainment and dancing.

"Strictly Air Ambulance is one of our most popular events. Everyone involved takes their preparation and the competition seriously, and our audiences have a great night," Natasha said.

This year's event will be held at Five Lakes Resort in Maldon on March 28. BBC 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Pavel 'Pasha' Kovalev will be the celebrity judge. Buy tickets from the EHAAT website.

Take part in local fundraising events to raise money and help the charity continue delivering life-saving treatment to those that need it the most.

Trek through 50km of breath-taking scenery, conquer dunes and sleep beneath the stars when you join EHAAT on their trip to the Sahara Desert.

If you want to stay closer to home sign up for EHAAT's 60-mile 'Motorcycle Run' from Welwyn Garden City to North Weald on May 3. Afterwards take your family to enjoy the stalls, stunts and shows on offer at the 'Family Fun Day' at North Weald.

For a relaxing afternoon, host 'A Very British Afternoon Tea' or organise a 'Big Pub Quiz.' Apply for a free fundraising pack to help you organise your event.

Donate to EHAAT and win

The service EHAAT provides is free of charge, but unlike NHS emergency services, the charity receives limited funding from the government.

"We depend on the generosity of people and businesses of Essex, Hertfordshire and beyond. Without them the work we do wouldn't be possible," Natasha said.

You can make regular or one-off donations to the charity or you can play the 'Flight for Life Lottery.'

"Playing the lottery is an effortless way to support the charity and you could win up to £25,000 in the Super Draw," Natasha explained.

"Thanks to our amazing fundraisers that have supported the charity for the past 23 years, we can build a new airbase at North Weald that will secure the future of the charity and the work we do for years to come."

"The new facility will help us save money on leases and cut costs. The new premises will include areas for training, mentoring, patient liaison and fundraising."

A new visitor centre will welcome members of the community.

Pitch in with the construction of the new base by taking part in the 'Buy a Brick appeal' and make sure the foundations are in place for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance to continue and develop its services.

Become a charity volunteer

Volunteering at one of EHAAT's events or shops or leading an airbase tour will give you invaluable insight and experience.

As a public speaking volunteer, you'll deliver confident speeches and presentations to businesses, schools and community groups to the public and raise awareness of the work the charity does and inspire groups to support EHAAT.

Volunteer as a school's ambassador and help to build relationship with primary and secondary schools in Essex and Hertfordshire, engaging with children to educate them about the importance of the service and how donations and fundraising help the charity survive.

In each role you'll learn skills and works experience that will look attractive to potential employers and bring you into the local community. For inspiration explore ehaat.org to discover the different volunteer opportunities available.

Why support Essex & Herts Air Ambulance?

Natasha said: "The last 12 months have been a hugely significant time for the charity, but we still need your support."

"Thanks to our partnership with the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and the Essex Voluntary Blood Service, we've been able to provide potentially life-saving transfusions to over 40 patients suffering significant blood loss."

"Since October 2019 our critical care team has been delivering a 24/7 pre-hospital care service helping increase the patient's chance of recovery from the moment they arrive on the scene."

In 2019 alone, EHAAT provided emergency medical service for 1,526 patients.

Visit ehaat.org or call 0345 2417 690 to discover how you can donate, volunteer or get involved.