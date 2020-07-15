Holwell fundraising festival smashes £1,000 goal for Garden House Hospice

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival 2020. Picture: Nigel Eaton Archant

Holwell’s annual scarecrow festival went ahead without a hitch this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and raised more than double its fundraising target in the process.

The festival went ahead for a full week this year, with social distancing measures in place to ensure visitors’ safety at all times.

As always, the festival raised money for Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice. 543 votes were cast and more than £2,600 was raised, completely smashing the original £1,000 target.

First place prize went to ‘Neverland’ display by Lulu Hines. An exciting tennis match by Jude Devey and Lesley Johnson was runner-up and third place honours went to ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ by Martin and Bernice Thurlow.

Organiser Nigel Eaton said: “I’d like to thank all of our generous donors, everyone who made a scarecrow and all of the visitors to our lovely village over the week of the festival.

“We were so pleased to bring a smile to so many faces.”

You can visit holwellscarecrows.org and see the winning displays online.