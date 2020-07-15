Holwell fundraising festival smashes £1,000 goal for Garden House Hospice
PUBLISHED: 12:38 15 July 2020
Archant
Holwell’s annual scarecrow festival went ahead without a hitch this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and raised more than double its fundraising target in the process.
The festival went ahead for a full week this year, with social distancing measures in place to ensure visitors’ safety at all times.
As always, the festival raised money for Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice. 543 votes were cast and more than £2,600 was raised, completely smashing the original £1,000 target.
First place prize went to ‘Neverland’ display by Lulu Hines. An exciting tennis match by Jude Devey and Lesley Johnson was runner-up and third place honours went to ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ by Martin and Bernice Thurlow.
Organiser Nigel Eaton said: “I’d like to thank all of our generous donors, everyone who made a scarecrow and all of the visitors to our lovely village over the week of the festival.
“We were so pleased to bring a smile to so many faces.”
You can visit holwellscarecrows.org and see the winning displays online.
