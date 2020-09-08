Advanced search

Hitchin couple share story of six-week-old daughter fighting for her life in hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:01 08 September 2020

Baby Lily is desperately fighting for her life in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Simon Jerrard

Baby Lily is desperately fighting for her life in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Simon Jerrard

A family from Hitchin has revealed the harrowing story of their six-week-old daughter, who was born with severe brain damage and is currently fighting for her life in hospital.

Mum Jeannie and baby Lily in hospital. Picture: Simon Jerrard

For parents Jeannie and Simon, who live in the North Hertfordshire town, the birth of their second child Lily quickly turned into a nightmare.

Despite being disorientated from the gas and air, Jeannie says she will never forget the moment young Lily was born on July, 29.

Almost immediately after being born, Lily was taken from her parents as the doctors, nurses and midwives in the room exchanged grim looks.

Jeannie remembers the look on their faces, as her heart sank into her stomach.

When Lily was born, she wasn't breathing and she had broken bones and no gag reflex. Picture: Supplied

She said: “I knew something wasn’t right and it was heartbreaking to have your newborn taken from you almost immediately after giving birth.

“All of my previous scans were fine, the pregnancy was smooth. As soon as she was out, she was taken away. It was absolutely heartbreaking.”

When Lily was born she wasn’t breathing, and doctors spent six minutes resuscitating her. She was born with two broken legs, club foot and a broken pelvis, and weighed just four pounds and nine ounces.

Three weeks later and Lily was transferred to specialists at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

After later MRI scans, doctors confirmed the news that Lily was born with severe brain damage, and won’t ever be able to eat properly as she doesn’t have a gag reflex.

Lily is unlikely to ever be able see, talk or walk fully and there is a chance that she may not even live beyond the age of three or four.

Simon explained what his reaction was to that “devastating” news.

He said: “There are days when we have our ups and downs, but our son has been a real lifesaver and has kept us going.

“Despite all of this devastating news, we’ve received so much support around us from friends, family and the hospital. It has been amazing.”

Now, the family have set up an online fundraiser to help them cover the costs of home adaptations for Lily.

Simon adds: “We’re so grateful to all of those who have donated so far. Anything you can give will make a huge difference to our Lily’s life.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-baby-lily

