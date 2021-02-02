Donations flood in to support East and North Herts NHS Trust staff at 'point of exhaustion'

Published: 8:35 AM February 2, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust is facing unprecedented demand for services - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

More than £40,000 has so far been raised to support our hospitals' NHS staff as they face unprecedented demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity, which supports Stevenage's Lister and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII, set up a fund in response to people wanting to help the hospitals' staff.

A charity spokesman said: "Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are facing an unprecedented demand for NHS services and we are working incredibly hard to ensure we continue to provide extraordinary care for our patients whilst also looking after our staff.

"Many have asked how they can help our NHS trust. The best and safest way to support us is by making a donation to our #HereForEachOther appeal, which will help us fund comfort items and refurbishments to boost morale and support the physical and emotional wellbeing of staff throughout this difficult time, as they continue to work hard to serve our communities.

"The donations received could also go towards extra medical equipment, support services, cutting-edge research projects and refurbishments to our hospitals above and beyond the remit of the NHS, to enhance patient experience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The fund has been flooded with donations - amassing £41,126 at the time of writing. One donor said: "To each and every one who works at Lister - porters, cleaners, helpers, nurses, doctors, physios, consultants and every volunteer - my family and I want to say thank you."

Another said: "I ask everyone who needs treatment at hospital over the next few months, please remember these amazing people will be working in extreme conditions. Most, I’m sure, will be working to the point of exhaustion."

The charity spokesman said: "If you would like to express your gratitude to the NHS and our hard-working staff, you can do so by leaving a message of support and making a donation at enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/hereforeachother

"Unfortunately we cannot accept donated items and gifts from supporters. We are following government guidance and discouraging anyone from visiting our hospital sites for non-urgent care, so please stay at home, stay safe and protect the NHS."