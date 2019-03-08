Thousands of households in North Herts are living in fuel poverty

Thousands of households in North Hertfordshire are living in fuel poverty, figures show.

Charity National Energy Action has warned of the devastating effects of being unable to afford heating bills, and urged the Government to take steps to protect vulnerable households.

Official figures reveal that 4,979 households in North Herts cannot afford to heat and light their homes properly without being pushed into poverty.

It means that the issue affects 9 per cent of households in the area, according to the report from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The figure is slightly lower than the average of 10 per cent across the East of England.

Across England, the rate is 11 per cent.

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they have energy costs above the national median, and if meeting those costs would push them below the poverty line.

The 253,000 fuel poor households in the East of England are, on average, £302 short of being able to afford their energy bills each year.

Rising energy costs, low incomes and energy-inefficient housing are the main factors behind fuel poverty, according to NEA chief executive Adam Scorer.

He said: "The effects can be devastating - social isolation, poorer physical and mental health, lower educational achievement, and rationing of food and other essentials.

"We hear from individuals who are so stressed about their energy bills that they live in a constant state of anxiety.

"There are also people who have no choice but to live in a cold, damp home, making health conditions such as bronchitis worse.

"We hear about children spending most of their time at home during the winter in bed trying to keep warm, rather than socialising with their families."

Mr Scorer added that the cost of treating cold temperature-related illnesses brought on by fuel poverty is a burden on the NHS, while energy inefficient homes are a major cause of CO2 emissions.

The likelihood and severity of fuel poverty depend on the type of household.

A quarter of single-parent households in England are fuel poor, while a fifth of private renters are affected - compared to just eight per cent of owner occupiers.