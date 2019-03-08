Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thousands of households in North Herts are living in fuel poverty

PUBLISHED: 08:31 24 June 2019

Thousands of North Herts households are living in fuel poverty. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

Thousands of North Herts households are living in fuel poverty. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

Archant

Thousands of households in North Hertfordshire are living in fuel poverty, figures show.

Charity National Energy Action has warned of the devastating effects of being unable to afford heating bills, and urged the Government to take steps to protect vulnerable households.

Official figures reveal that 4,979 households in North Herts cannot afford to heat and light their homes properly without being pushed into poverty.

It means that the issue affects 9 per cent of households in the area, according to the report from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The figure is slightly lower than the average of 10 per cent across the East of England.

Across England, the rate is 11 per cent.

A household is considered to be fuel poor if they have energy costs above the national median, and if meeting those costs would push them below the poverty line.

You may also want to watch:

The 253,000 fuel poor households in the East of England are, on average, £302 short of being able to afford their energy bills each  year.

Rising energy costs, low incomes and energy-inefficient housing are the main factors behind fuel poverty, according to NEA chief executive Adam Scorer.

He said: "The effects can be devastating - social isolation, poorer physical and mental health, lower educational achievement, and rationing of food and other essentials.

"We hear from individuals who are so stressed about their energy bills that they live in a constant state of anxiety.

"There are also people who have no choice but to live in a cold, damp home, making health conditions such as bronchitis worse.

"We hear about children spending most of their time at home during the winter in bed trying to keep warm, rather than socialising with their families."

Mr Scorer added that the cost of treating cold temperature-related illnesses brought on by fuel poverty is a burden on the NHS, while energy inefficient homes are a major cause of CO2 emissions.

The likelihood and severity of fuel poverty depend on the type of household.

A quarter of single-parent households in England are fuel poor, while a fifth of private renters are affected - compared to just eight per cent of owner occupiers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

North Herts house prices up by 1.2 per cent in April

House prices in North Herts were up 1.2 per cent in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth

New outdoor gym equipment for Stevenage park after public input

The new equipment that has been unveiled at Great Ashby District Park. Picture: NHDC

Henlow teenagers sleep out for Feed Up Warm Up

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

Armed Forces Day 2019: Servicemen and women to be honoured in Stevenage and North Herts

The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall last year. Picture: Richard Mott

Most Read

North Herts house prices up by 1.2 per cent in April

House prices in North Herts were up 1.2 per cent in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth

New outdoor gym equipment for Stevenage park after public input

The new equipment that has been unveiled at Great Ashby District Park. Picture: NHDC

Henlow teenagers sleep out for Feed Up Warm Up

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

Armed Forces Day 2019: Servicemen and women to be honoured in Stevenage and North Herts

The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall last year. Picture: Richard Mott

Latest from the The Comet

Thousands of households in North Herts are living in fuel poverty

Thousands of North Herts households are living in fuel poverty. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

Armed Forces Day 2019: Servicemen and women to be honoured in Stevenage and North Herts

The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall last year. Picture: Richard Mott

Henlow teenagers sleep out for Feed Up Warm Up

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

North Herts house prices up by 1.2 per cent in April

House prices in North Herts were up 1.2 per cent in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New outdoor gym equipment for Stevenage park after public input

The new equipment that has been unveiled at Great Ashby District Park. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists