Friendship garden plans unveiled in schoolgirl's memory

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:23 PM May 4, 2022
Tribute garden in memory of Stevenage schoolgirl Julia Blackham

A friendship garden will be created in memory of Stevenage schoolgirl Julia Blackham - Credit: Courtesy of Marriotts School

A friendship garden will be created in memory of Stevenage 11-year-old Julia Blackham, who died suddenly after becoming seriously unwell at school.

The detailed plans to pay tribute to Julia, a Year 7 pupil at Marriotts School in Stevenage, were shared with pupils on Friday, to mark the first anniversary of her death.

Staff and pupils also wore bright colours and took part in a one-minute clap to celebrate Julia’s life.

Stevenage schoolgirl Julia Blackham who died in 2021

Stevenage schoolgirl Julia Blackham, aged 11, died suddenly while at school last year - Credit: Courtesy of Marriotts School

A spokesman for Marriotts School said: “We lost a wonderful member of our school. She was lovely, kind and vibrant. Julia loved school, her friends, her family, pink, rainbows and unicorns.

“Rainbows are a symbol of hope and solidarity and we stood together to remember Julia and celebrate her life, with hope for brighter days ahead.”

Outdoor classroom at Marriotts School in Stevenage

Outdoor room - Credit: Courtesy of Marriotts School in Stevenage

The garden will include an outdoor room for a variety of functions, such as relaxation, mentoring, outdoor classroom and outdoor cinema.

Proposed outdoor theatre at Marriotts School in Stevenage

Theatre area - Credit: Courtesy of Marriotts School

There will also be a theatre for drama and music performances, debates, discussion and dance, with raised grass terraces for audiences to sit surrounded by wildflowers.

Wild zone at Marriotts School in Stevenage

Wild zone - Credit: Courtesy of Marriotts School in Stevenage

A wild zone will provide a quiet space with a shallow pond and overhanging deck and tepee.

Place to grow space at Marriotts School in Stevenage

Place to grow - Credit: Courtesy of Marriotts School in Stevenage

There will also be a dedicated place to grow vegetables, plants and flowers from seed, germinated in a greenhouse and transferred to beds.

A quiet zone with individual pods will provide space for adults and pupils to reflect, chat and take time out.

The school’s spokesman said: “We want this area to have many uses, so all students can benefit. A safe space where flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables can be grown; a central area where music, dance and drama can be performed, watched and enjoyed; a quiet space to read, draw and paint.

“We also want an area where we can remember people who have played an important and special part within our school community.

“The space will be constantly developing and evolving over time and will become something beautiful, at the heart of our school.

“We all want to contribute to building it, with an emphasis on working together as a community to build this very special place, which we hope will be enjoyed for many years to come."

If you would like to help, email FriendshipGarden@marriotts.herts.sch.uk.

