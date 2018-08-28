Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Claim free giveaways at ShopAppy launch to support independent Stevenage retailers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 January 2019

Residents and visitors are invited to the launch of the ShopAppy initiative in Stevenage.

Residents and visitors are invited to the launch of the ShopAppy initiative in Stevenage.

Archant

A new initiative aimed at supporting independent retailers and encouraging people to shop locally in Stevenage is launching on Saturday.

The ShopAppy website and app aim to improve footfall and sales for independent retailers in Stevenage by providing them with a click and collect shopping service through which customers can order products to later be collected in-store or at a number of collection points around the town.

As part of the launch, Stevenage Borough Council will be giving away free shopping vouchers and goody bags to the first 100 people who sign up to the ShopAppy website on Saturday. There will also be face painting, dancing emojis and an Instagram selfie board on the day.

The service will launch at 11am in Town Square – with smaller events also in Stevenage Indoor Market and the Westgate Shopping Centre at the same time – and at 1.45pm in Stevenage Old Town, outside Hotel Cromwell in the High Street.

ShopAppy is designed to combine the convenience of online shopping with the individualism of local retail.

More than 30 retailers have already signed up to the initiative, including Bike Stop, Revolution Records, Academy Menswear, Hurren’s Butchers, Limited Edition Comix, Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, On the Green, Blush, and Lost Ark Games.

John Gardner, the borough council’s executive member for regeneration and environment, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ShopAppy, which will bring an extra dimension to what our shops can provide to customers by adding a click and collect facility.

“With our high streets facing a downturn in consumer spending, increased competition online and the closure of major retailers impacting footfall, it is more important than ever to support independent stores, which are the heart and soul of our town’s retail offering.

“The addition of ShopAppy will enable them to compete on a more level playing field.”

Stevenage’s town centre manager, Tina Benson, said: “I’m excited. This ShopAppy site is to support independents and franchise independents to be more visible online.

“You will be able to browse products the individual stores sell, with the ease of browsing in one location.”

Ray Hurren, who founded Hurren’s Butchers, added: “As a traditional butcher, our quality and prices often beat the supermarkets and we know where our products come from and are able to give customers exactly what they want. This online shop window will widen awareness of the indoor market in Stevenage and give more people access to local, fresh produce.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Councillor disappointed after Hitchin-Codicote B656 concrete plant approved

After a visitor to the area cleaned up one road sign because it was so grimy, plenty of other examples have been put forward that need similar treatment. This one is on the B656 between Hitchin and Codicote at the Whitwell turn

Former Stevenage footballer Efe Sodje jailed over role in children’s charity fraud

File photos of (left to right) Akpo Sodje, Sam Sodje and Efe Sodje, as a court has heard that the three footballer brothers helped launder cash from an £80,000 international fraud. PA

Developer wins appeal to build flats in garden of Knebworth’s Station pub

The Station pub in Knebworth

Barclay staff opposing academy takeover to strike for three days

Staff from Stevenage's The Barclay School went on strike last Wednesday, and are set to do the same tomorrow through to Thursday in opposition to an academy takeover. Picture: Jo Sutherland

Most Read

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

#includeImage($article, 225)

Councillor disappointed after Hitchin-Codicote B656 concrete plant approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Stevenage footballer Efe Sodje jailed over role in children’s charity fraud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Developer wins appeal to build flats in garden of Knebworth’s Station pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barclay staff opposing academy takeover to strike for three days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Claim free giveaways at ShopAppy launch to support independent Stevenage retailers

Residents and visitors are invited to the launch of the ShopAppy initiative in Stevenage.

Entries open for Letchworth’s Greenway Challenge

Runners at the start of the 2018 Greenway Challenge in Letchworth. Picture: James Walsh

Former Stevenage footballer Efe Sodje jailed over role in children’s charity fraud

File photos of (left to right) Akpo Sodje, Sam Sodje and Efe Sodje, as a court has heard that the three footballer brothers helped launder cash from an £80,000 international fraud. PA

Herts taxi drivers learn about modern slavery at Letchworth training

Taxi drivers are often unknowingly used by criminals to move exploited people from location to location. Picture: DANNY LOO

High streets minister visits Hitchin to discuss Churchgate plans

MP Jake Berry, Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, is shown around Churchgate and Hitchin by Hitchin MP Bim Afolami, town centre manager Tom Hardy and the Churchgate Resurgence PB. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists