Free trees to be offered to North Herts residents for 'urban forest' plans

Published: 12:13 PM February 23, 2021

10,000 free trees will be on offer to North Herts residents later this year - Credit: Steve Davison

10,000 free trees will be offered to North Hertfordshire residents as part of plans to create an 'urban forest' in the area.

North Herts District Council has given the green light in its annual budget to the £25,000 plan to provide 10,000 trees to North Herts residents in Autumn 2021.

Trees will come in the form of small saplings and will be easily transportable from collection points to people's homes.

Free compost that has been created from recycled food waste in the district will also be provided to assist with the tree planting in people’s gardens.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC executive member for environment, said: “These trees will increase biodiversity in the district, improve air quality and help us in our fight against climate change.

"This will be a great opportunity for everyone to get involved in doing their bit to help our local environment and we look forward to launching the project later in the year.”