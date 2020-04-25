Advanced search

Free treats for staff at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital as they battle coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 April 2020

Care Vending Services engineer Dameon Kitchen installed a vending machine at Lister Hospital which provides free treats to staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Daniel Turner

Care Vending Services engineer Dameon Kitchen installed a vending machine at Lister Hospital which provides free treats to staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Daniel Turner

A company has installed a vending machine at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to provide free treats to staff battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

Members of our community are continually coming up with innovative ways to offer support during this crisis, and Care Vending Services in Stevenage is no exception.

Managing director Daniel Turner explained: “We have supplied a vending machine in a rest area for the staff. It vends everything for free and will help get the fantastic staff through those long nights. Other donations had been tending to get snapped up during the day before the night time staff arrived, so we’re there for those working the evenings and nights.

“We’ve also supplied 25 boxes and trays of products to be used in the machine over the coming weeks.

“If they want a snack or a chilled drink, they just press a button and out they pop.

“We are proud to support our local heroes battling on the frontline on our behalf.”

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

