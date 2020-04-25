Free treats for staff at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital as they battle coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 April 2020
A company has installed a vending machine at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to provide free treats to staff battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.
Members of our community are continually coming up with innovative ways to offer support during this crisis, and Care Vending Services in Stevenage is no exception.
Managing director Daniel Turner explained: “We have supplied a vending machine in a rest area for the staff. It vends everything for free and will help get the fantastic staff through those long nights. Other donations had been tending to get snapped up during the day before the night time staff arrived, so we’re there for those working the evenings and nights.
“We’ve also supplied 25 boxes and trays of products to be used in the machine over the coming weeks.
“If they want a snack or a chilled drink, they just press a button and out they pop.
“We are proud to support our local heroes battling on the frontline on our behalf.”
