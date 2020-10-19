Free family treasure hunt event organised for Hitchin town centre

Lucy Farley and Tim Ray test out the free treasure hunt event that will run in Hitchin this half term. Picture: Supplied Archant

The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has planned a free family treasure hunt event for the upcoming half term break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free event is being hosted by Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse. Picture: Supplied The free event is being hosted by Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse. Picture: Supplied

Families are invited to follow the trail around Hitchin’s town centre, answering questions, solving puzzles and winning a prize.

The competition runs from Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, October 31.

You may also want to watch:

The trail doesn’t have to be completed in one go, and everyone is invited to find out how well they know Hitchin.

There will be guessing games and a teddy or two that will need to be spotted along the way too.

Bob Harris, Rotary Club president, said: “It seems unlikely that families will be getting away much if at all this half term, so we thought we’d do something to help them have some fun at home.”

Collect a question sheet at Hitchin Information Centre in Churchyard. Return your completed form by October 31 to be in with a chance of winning the prize.