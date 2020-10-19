Advanced search

Free family treasure hunt event organised for Hitchin town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:43 19 October 2020

Lucy Farley and Tim Ray test out the free treasure hunt event that will run in Hitchin this half term. Picture: Supplied

Lucy Farley and Tim Ray test out the free treasure hunt event that will run in Hitchin this half term. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has planned a free family treasure hunt event for the upcoming half term break.

The free event is being hosted by Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse. Picture: SuppliedThe free event is being hosted by Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse. Picture: Supplied

Families are invited to follow the trail around Hitchin’s town centre, answering questions, solving puzzles and winning a prize.

The competition runs from Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, October 31.

You may also want to watch:

The trail doesn’t have to be completed in one go, and everyone is invited to find out how well they know Hitchin.

There will be guessing games and a teddy or two that will need to be spotted along the way too.

Bob Harris, Rotary Club president, said: “It seems unlikely that families will be getting away much if at all this half term, so we thought we’d do something to help them have some fun at home.”

Collect a question sheet at Hitchin Information Centre in Churchyard. Return your completed form by October 31 to be in with a chance of winning the prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Top Field date set for Hitchin Town after draw for the FA Trophy third qualifying round

The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy was made at Wembley Stadium. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PA

Free family treasure hunt event organised for Hitchin town centre

Lucy Farley and Tim Ray test out the free treasure hunt event that will run in Hitchin this half term. Picture: Supplied

Headteacher’s urgent warning as second Stevenage schoolgirl approached by stranger

Police are investigating a possible link between a stranger approaching a 10-year-old schoolgirl in Durham Road, Stevenage, and an 11-year-old schoolgirl in Stanley Road, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Letchworth micro-museum set to reopen in time for half term

The reopening is set in time for October half term with plenty for the kids to enjoy. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Filming locations used for new The Secret Garden movie starring Colin Firth

Dixie Egerickx plays Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden. Picture: STUDIOCANAL