Free family treasure hunt event organised for Hitchin town centre
PUBLISHED: 11:43 19 October 2020
The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has planned a free family treasure hunt event for the upcoming half term break.
Families are invited to follow the trail around Hitchin’s town centre, answering questions, solving puzzles and winning a prize.
The competition runs from Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, October 31.
The trail doesn’t have to be completed in one go, and everyone is invited to find out how well they know Hitchin.
There will be guessing games and a teddy or two that will need to be spotted along the way too.
Bob Harris, Rotary Club president, said: “It seems unlikely that families will be getting away much if at all this half term, so we thought we’d do something to help them have some fun at home.”
Collect a question sheet at Hitchin Information Centre in Churchyard. Return your completed form by October 31 to be in with a chance of winning the prize.
