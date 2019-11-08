Advanced search

War veterans to travel for free on Remembrance Sunday

PUBLISHED: 09:59 09 November 2019

Veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces will be able to travel for free on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Archant

Archant

War veterans, serving members of the armed forces and cadets will all be able to travel to Remembrance Sunday events for free with Govia Thameslink Railway.

Veterans and the armed forces will travel to the national Cenotaph service in London - as well as the many local events happening across the network on Sunday - free of charge on GTR services.

Steve White, GTR chief operating officer, said: "Remembrance Sunday is hugely important to us as we honour those who have given their lives for this country. We want to make it as easy as possible for those in our communities who wish to travel to pay their respects and remember the fallen."

Serving personnel are asked to travel in uniform or show an MoD ID card, while veterans will be asked for valid ID such as the British Veterans Card or the Veteran Oyster Photocard.

The offer applies for all Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern journeys.

