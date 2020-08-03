Advanced search

Free exercise classes throughout summer in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 07:59 04 August 2020

The free exercise classes in Stevenage are open to people of all abilities. Picture: Pexels.

Free exercise classes will run throughout the summer in Stevenage.

From 11.45am to 12.30pm on Wednesdays, join a gentle online fitness session for people aged 65+ and get Chair Fit with Irene. For more, visit irenegibson.co.uk. To book, email ig@irenegibson.co.uk or call 07802 418755.

From 11am to noon on Thursdays at Fairlands Valley Park, there is Fit Kidz Bootcamp for ages 11 to 16.

From 10am to 11am on Fridays at St Nicholas Park on Pilgrims Way, join an African-inspired dance fitness class for adults.

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, Stevenage Borough Council’s executive member for health, said: “It’s important we all look after our mental and physical health. There is something for everyone, no matter your ability or age, and each session will be delivered by a qualified instructor in a safe, socially-distanced way.”

For more information, email leisure@stevenage.gov.uk

