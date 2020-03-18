Advanced search

Herts councillor calls for free school meals to continue in the event of closures

PUBLISHED: 12:26 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 18 March 2020

Herts County Council member Joshua Bennett Lovell lobbies schools to continue free school meals in the event of closure. Picture: Herts County Council

Herts County Council member Joshua Bennett Lovell lobbies schools to continue free school meals in the event of closure. Picture: Herts County Council

Archant

A Herts County Councillor representing Stevenage Old Town has written to schools in the area to lobby for free schools meals to continue should schools close due to the coronavirus.

Joshua Bennett Lovell has written to the headteachers of Barclay and Thomas Alleyne academies, and Letchmore, Fairlands, Almond Hill and Woolenwick primary schools.

In the letter, he said: “I am writing to all headteachers within my county council locality to understand how free school meals will be provided in the event of school closures and changes to timetables.

“Such changes are becoming increasingly likely as a result of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

“The importance of maintaining free school meals can never be understated as I know you are all aware, but especially at this time where basic supplies have become harder to source.”

The letter was sparked by the news that an academy in Torquay had committed to maintaining their free school meals through a pick-up service at the school, in the event that the school closes.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bennett Lovell continued: “While you may have worked out provisional arrangements for free school meal provision already, if these arrangements have not yet been clarified with parents I am asking that these can be relayed as soon as possible to ensure complete continuity of provision.

“I believe for many local families clarification that these will continue will be much welcomed news and help assure them at this very difficult time.

“If you have already clarified free school meal continuity arrangements with parents and pupils, please take my thanks in advance.

“I wish you all the best for the coming weeks which will undoubtedly be a stressful time for you all, your colleagues, parents and pupils.

Councillor Bennett Lovell hopes to secure the service for children who rely on it alongside the Covid-19 Mutual Aid group which has been set up by Stevenage Borough Councillor Lizzy Kelly.

As it stands, there has been no instruction from the government to close UK schools, however, the Prime Minister has said people should work from home where possible, avoid mass gatherings and non-essential travel.

For the latest updates, visit our live blog at thecomet.net/news/coronavirus-hertfordshire-cambridgeshire-bedfordshire-news-1-6562798.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

Disruption between Stevenage and Knebworth as safety inspection is carried out

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by a safety inspection at Knebworth Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

Disruption between Stevenage and Knebworth as safety inspection is carried out

Services between Stevenage and London are being affected by a safety inspection at Knebworth Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hitchin–based rugby club prepares to tackle coronavirus crisis head on

North Herts Crusaders are preparing to volunteer in the Hitchin and Letchworth community. Picture: Supplied

Herts councillor calls for free school meals to continue in the event of closures

Herts County Council member Joshua Bennett Lovell lobbies schools to continue free school meals in the event of closure. Picture: Herts County Council

Stevenage MP pledges to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with constituents during crisis

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland welcomed the Government's changes to Universal Credit announced last week. Picture: Stephen McPartland

Launch of ExoMars rover built in Stevenage delayed for two years to allow for more tests

The ExoMars rover underwent thermal testing in Toulouse, France, in February. Picture: Courtesy of Airbus
Drive 24