Paving specialists provide free service for Arlesey key worker

PUBLISHED: 16:01 09 September 2020

Leaside Paving in Arlesey completed this work for free after they found out Sian was a keyworker. Picture: Supplied

A key worker from Arlesey has been on the receiving end of some community kindness, after a successful local business paved her front garden free of charge.

Sian, who lives in the Bedfordshire town and works for the East of England Ambulance Service, found specialists Leaside Paving and requested a quote for the paving of her front garden.

A representative came to Sian’s property and provided a quote for the works as usual.

But to her surprise, the company offered to do the work for free after they found out she was a key worker.

Sian said: “When they told us they would do the work for free I was in shock and didn’t know what to say, except thank you!

“I don’t think we can say it enough. It’s certainly one of the most kind and generous offers and only happens once in a lifetime.”

For more information on Leaside Paving, visit the website at leasidepaving.co.uk.

