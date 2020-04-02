Advanced search

Free car parking offered to NHS staff and key workers in North Herts and Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 12:31 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 02 April 2020

NHS workers and other essential staff will get free parking at certain places during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jonathan Law

NHS workers and other essential staff will get free parking at certain places during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jonathan Law

stocksolutions - Fotolia

A number of places have committed to dropping parking charges for NHS staff and other essential workers for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS staff and volunteers are able to park in any surface car parking spaces, including the ‘airport’ car park at Stevenage’s Lister hospital.

They can also apply for a temporary MSCP permit to park in the multi-storey, or can use the overspill car park at Stevenage Garden Centre without a permit for parking between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Friday.

The barriers at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City have been opened for all staff to park for free, as have the gates at Hertford County Hospital.

All temporary hospital car parking arrangements are set to be reviewed at the end of April.

North Hertfordshire District Council have also promised free parking to NHS staff and other key workers during the crisis, as Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council offered free parking in all council owned car parks.

To apply, contact NHDC on 01462 474631 or at parking.services@north-herts.gov.uk with your registration number and name of your employer.

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Stevenage nurse exposes damning PPE failings on Lister coronavirus wards

A nurse at Lister Hospital was 'terrified' after being asked to enter wards without basic protection. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Have you seen this wanted man from North Hertfordshire?

Police are appealing for the publics help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts police

