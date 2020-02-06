Advanced search

Free mental health course for carers in Herts

PUBLISHED: 15:31 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 06 February 2020

Community news

Community news

Archant

National charity Rethink Mental Illness is offering a free course for carers in Herts to help improve their knowledge around mental health.

In partnership with Carers in Hertfordshire, the charity is providing a six-week course in Stevenage for carers to educate them around the mental health system, and give them a chance to meet other carers.

Course facilitator Jonathan Clack said: "Carers can be very isolated, especially in mental health where stigma is still a big issue.

You may also want to watch:

"As a carer myself I have seen the benefit that people can find from talking to other carers and from having good, up-to-date information."

Rethink Mental Illness runs services and support groups that aims to challenge attitudes about mental illness.

The course takes place at The Friends Meeting House in Cuttys Lane from 10am to 12 noon on Thursday, February 13.

Carers can book a place by contacting at jonathan.clack@rethink.org or by calling 01920 463663.

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Latest from the The Comet

Free mental health course for carers in Herts

Community news

Stevenage homes left without heating after gas pipe thefts

Gas pipes have been stolen from outside properties in Stevenage leaving them with no heating. Picture: Archant

Stevenage man, 68, arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary

A 68-year-old Stevenage man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary yesterday. Picture: Herts police

Man sentenced after threatening to shoot cashier at Hitchin petrol station

Dean Scholes, 35, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last week. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage GP calls for further action as ‘unprecedented’ demand grows for children’s mental health services in Herts

A leading GP has called for more action on children's mental health. Picture: Archant
Drive 24