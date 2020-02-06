Free mental health course for carers in Herts

Community news Archant

National charity Rethink Mental Illness is offering a free course for carers in Herts to help improve their knowledge around mental health.

In partnership with Carers in Hertfordshire, the charity is providing a six-week course in Stevenage for carers to educate them around the mental health system, and give them a chance to meet other carers.

Course facilitator Jonathan Clack said: "Carers can be very isolated, especially in mental health where stigma is still a big issue.

"As a carer myself I have seen the benefit that people can find from talking to other carers and from having good, up-to-date information."

Rethink Mental Illness runs services and support groups that aims to challenge attitudes about mental illness.

The course takes place at The Friends Meeting House in Cuttys Lane from 10am to 12 noon on Thursday, February 13.

Carers can book a place by contacting at jonathan.clack@rethink.org or by calling 01920 463663.