Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Free tickets to 90s indie night for NHS staff

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:26 PM March 11, 2021   
Energetic deejay standing in front of dancing people in club

NHS staff are being offered a free ticket to the event - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The hosts of a popular local indie club night are calling on NHS staff who are down for a boogie to join them at their next event... for free!

Common People, who bring 90s indie disco nights to venues across Herts, are offering free tickets to 100 NHS staff at their event at Hitchin Town Hall on September 11 as a thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic.

The event, which is described as "wall-to-wall 90s indie", will play a mix of tunes from the genre's history; featuring anything from baggy to grunge to Britpop. If it's danceable, it's in!

To get your hands on your free ticket, all you need to do is email info@ecjpromotions.com from your NHS email address. Tickets are limited to one per email address.

For more information about Common People's events, visit indienights.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial drone shot of The Luna Cinema's drive-in movies event at Knebworth House.

Film | Video

Drive-in cinema returns to Knebworth House

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Pictur

Good Samaritan becomes victim of attempted robbery in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person
Ofsted's annual report was published today. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Primary schools hit back after ex-Ofsted head's comments

Jacob Thorburn

person
Outside Luton Crown Court

Luton Crown Court

Dangerous rogue gas fitter handed suspended prison sentence

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus