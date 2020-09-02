Isolated elderly in Hertfordshire receive mental wellbeing packs
PUBLISHED: 13:41 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 02 September 2020
Archant
Thousands of isolated older people in Hertfordshire received special packs to help improve their mental wellbeing during lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
Not-for-profit organisations Small Acts of Kindnessand meals on wheels provider Hertfordshire Independent Living Service joined together to create and distribute 3,000 of these packs, which included a colouring book and pens, puzzles, wordsearches, a pack of cards with suggested card games, mindfulness exercises and useful contact numbers for support organisations.
A separate pack was also developed for people with sight impairment, which included large print literature and a lavender-scented neck wrap.
Sarah Wren, HILS chief executive, said: “We worked with mental health professionals to ensure these gifts catered to the specific challenges older adults have faced during the pandemic and let them know their community is here to support them.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.