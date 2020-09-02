Isolated elderly in Hertfordshire receive mental wellbeing packs

Thousands of special packs have been handed out to isolated elderly people in Hertfordshire, to help improve their mental wellbeing. Picture: Courtesy of HILS Archant

Thousands of isolated older people in Hertfordshire received special packs to help improve their mental wellbeing during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Not-for-profit organisations Small Acts of Kindnessand meals on wheels provider Hertfordshire Independent Living Service joined together to create and distribute 3,000 of these packs, which included a colouring book and pens, puzzles, wordsearches, a pack of cards with suggested card games, mindfulness exercises and useful contact numbers for support organisations.

A separate pack was also developed for people with sight impairment, which included large print literature and a lavender-scented neck wrap.

Sarah Wren, HILS chief executive, said: “We worked with mental health professionals to ensure these gifts catered to the specific challenges older adults have faced during the pandemic and let them know their community is here to support them.”