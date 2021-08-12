Free cycling activities and workshops for families

Published: 5:19 PM August 12, 2021

Jackmans Cycling Festival is a free event put on by Herts Sports Partnership, British Cycling and settle - Credit: Herts Sports Partnership

On yer bike! Young people and families have the chance to get active on two wheels this weekend, thanks to a Herts-wide collaboration coming to Letchworth.

The free festival will take place at Garden City Academy School on the Jackmans Estate between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, August 14.

The event - born from a collaboration between Herts Sports Partnership, British Cycling and housing association group settle - is open to anyone to attend, and encourages their interest and confidence in cycling.

Bikes will be provided to suit a wide range of users and abilities, with no booking required. Accessible bikes will also be available to suit a wide range of disabilities.

Trained cycling coaches will be on hand throughout the day to coach complete beginners, who will have the chance to learn to ride, with other classes on offer including an introduction to BMX racing also available.

So, whether an experienced cyclist or currently unable to ride a bike, there is something for everyone!

Those who own a bike can bring this down for a free service, with bike maintenance also provided during the day.

Tom Horey from the Herts Sports Partnership said: “We are really excited to be involved in bringing this festival to the Jackmans estate as part of our Active Local project.

"We hope the event will be a fun introduction to cycling for many families, equipping them with the skills to take up cycling more frequently.

"Ultimately, we want to support the community to be more physically active and this festival is a great opportunity to take steps towards with this.”

Rachel McFarlane, director of housing at settle, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Herts Sports Partnership and British Cycling to bring this cycling festival to the Jackmans estate.

"Our commitment at settle is to invest in our communities, and this cycling festival is a great example of that, taking place in one of our biggest neighbourhoods on the Jackmans estate.

"We hope many local residents will enjoy all the cycling activities at the festival.”

For more information on this weekend's event, visit sportinherts.org.uk.