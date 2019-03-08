Advanced search

Cinnabar promises freebies to first 100 guests as new Hitchin bar opens this week

PUBLISHED: 13:39 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 14 August 2019

Cinnabar Hitchin is gearing up for its grand opening on Friday. Picture: Cinnabar

Cinnabar Hitchin is gearing up for its grand opening on Friday. Picture: Cinnabar

Archant

A historic pub in Hitchin is set to reopen this week as a new bar - with the first 100 guests to receive a free Champagne reception.

Cinnabar has announced the grand opening of Cinnabar Hitchin, formerly The Cock, will be held this Friday from 5pm until late.

DJs will be playing at the newly refurbished venue and the first 100 guests will be receiving a complimentary Champagne reception.

READ MORE: Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaraunt with £500k renovation

The Hitchin venue is to become the company's third bar in Herts, joining the existing ones in Hertford and Stevenage.

Cinnabar say the new bar will be "high-end, unique and sophisticated, offering round the clock quality food and entertainment including coffee, brunch, lunch, dinner, cocktails and nightlife".

