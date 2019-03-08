Cinnabar promises freebies to first 100 guests as new Hitchin bar opens this week
PUBLISHED: 13:39 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 14 August 2019
Archant
A historic pub in Hitchin is set to reopen this week as a new bar - with the first 100 guests to receive a free Champagne reception.
Cinnabar has announced the grand opening of Cinnabar Hitchin, formerly The Cock, will be held this Friday from 5pm until late.
You may also want to watch:
DJs will be playing at the newly refurbished venue and the first 100 guests will be receiving a complimentary Champagne reception.
READ MORE: Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaraunt with £500k renovation
The Hitchin venue is to become the company's third bar in Herts, joining the existing ones in Hertford and Stevenage.
Cinnabar say the new bar will be "high-end, unique and sophisticated, offering round the clock quality food and entertainment including coffee, brunch, lunch, dinner, cocktails and nightlife".