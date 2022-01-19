Former heavy weight boxing champ to support hospice with charity dinner

Frank Bruno MBE is supporting Garden House Hospice Care with a charity dinner in Letchworth - Credit: Courtesy of Garden House Hospice Care

British sporting icon and former heavy weight champion of the world, Frank Bruno MBE, is the star attraction at a charity dinner being held later this month in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

Hosted by No Mercy Boxing Gym, “An Evening with Frank Bruno” will take place on Saturday, January 29 at Broadway Hotel in Letchworth.

The 60-year-old will be sharing stories about his eventful career and hosting a Q&A session too.

Tickets for the night are still available for £100, which includes a three-course meal and a photograph with Frank Bruno.

Erman Housein, relationship fundraising manager for corporates and groups at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We’re delighted that such a sporting superstar as Frank Bruno will be attending this charity dinner.

"He’s such a great character and we’re really looking forward to hearing his tales of his incredible career, in what promises to be a knockout evening of entertainment.

"We’re particularly grateful to No Mercy Boxing Gym for hosting this event in aid of the hospice, which is perfect for boxing fans of all ages. All proceeds from the night will help us continue to care for our patients, families and carers in our community."

Garden House Hospice Care provides free specialist palliative care for patients, families and carers facing life limiting illnesses from across North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and towns and villages in Central Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, serving a population of around 230,000 people.

Working with a medical team of highly experienced doctors and nurses, they have specialists in a wide range of roles including complementary physiotherapy, bereavement, occupational therapy, complementary therapy and spiritual care.

Although the hospice receives some funding, they need to raise almost £5 million in charitable income to run these services and greatly rely on the support of the community- local businesses, groups and individuals to help fund their work.

To book, contact Steven Kinnersley on 07704 841296. If you quote 'Garden House' when booking then an additional donation from the ticket sale will go to the hospice.

For further information about Garden House Hospice Care visit http://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk.