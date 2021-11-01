Met officer charged with child sex offences remanded after bail hearing

Met officer DC Francois Olwage, who is charged in connection with child sex offences, has been remanded in custody - Credit: PA

A serving Metropolitan police officer from Stevenage - who was arrested and charged in connection with child sex offences last week - has been remanded today following a bail hearing.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, was arrested in Basingstoke on Thursday, and was charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

He has been remanded in custody after a bail hearing today at Winchester Crown Court.

DC Olwage is next due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, November 19 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.