Met officer charged with child sex offences remanded after bail hearing

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:34 PM November 1, 2021
File photo dated 3/2/2017 of the New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan

Met officer DC Francois Olwage, who is charged in connection with child sex offences, has been remanded in custody - Credit: PA

A serving Metropolitan police officer from Stevenage  - who was arrested and charged in connection with child sex offences last week - has been remanded today following a bail hearing.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, was arrested in Basingstoke on Thursday, and was charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

He has been remanded in custody after a bail hearing today at Winchester Crown Court.

DC Olwage is next due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, November 19 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

