Concerns grow for missing Stevenage woman

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:44 PM May 24, 2021   
Frances Bush

Frances Bush was last seen on Thursday last week - Credit: Herts police

A Stevenage woman has been missing since Thursday last week, and police are now re-appealing for the public's help to track her down.

Frances Bush

Frances Bush from Stevenage has been missing since Thursday - Credit: Herts police

Frances Bush, aged 46, was last seen in the Coreys Mill area of the town at around 10am on May 20.

She is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, with dyed blonde shoulder length hair.

Frances was last seen wearing a navy coat with an orange top underneath, black trousers and blue shoes. She also wears black framed glasses and speaks with a German accent.

Frances also has links to Harpenden, Hitchin, Watford, St Albans and Luton in Bedfordshire.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Frances’ welfare.

It is believed she could be sleeping rough.

If you have seen Frances since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call police on 101.

If you believe you are with Frances now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

