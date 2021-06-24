79-year-old pens autobiography inspired by move to Hitchin care home

Published: 2:34 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 2:41 PM June 24, 2021

Hilmar Warenius, 79, has attributed his recent move to Foxholes Care Home in Hitchin as the motivation that reignited his life-long love for writing - Credit: Foxholes Care Home

A 79-year-old man's recent move to a Hitchin care home has led to him writing an autobiography documenting his extraordinary life.

Last month, Foxholes Care Home opened a library for its residents and staff, much to the glee of Hilmar Warenius.

On National Writing Day, which is celebrated on June 23 each year, self-proclaimed bookworm turned author Hilmar said that his move to the home has facilitated his life-long love of writing.

Titled Magic Bullets Magic Targets, the former doctor and University of Cambridge graduate’s memoirs detail his journey into medicine, the background of a successful marriage raising three much-loved children, as well as a story of politics and tribulations, featuring a significant clinical trial during the Thatcher administration.

Hilmar has already put pen to paper - contributing over 100,000 words to his memoirs, along with 39 written poems - since he moved to Foxholes at the start of this year.

Hilmar said: “I was very lonely before I came to Foxholes, and not in a good place at all. I think there is far too much of a concept that care homes are necessary for people who are getting old and are no longer able to look after themselves, but I think that’s foolish.

"You can still live a very active and fulfilling life within a secure existence without worrying your children or your family. Overall, I’m a much happier person since joining the Foxholes family.

Hilmar, who also keeps himself busy running his biotech business and playing the guitar, added: “My motivation stems from living events and the intricate variety of people I’m lucky enough to surround myself with on a day-to-day basis.

"Writing occurs mainly in my subconscious. Often it decides when and where it wants to appear, so having the right environment to trigger that is crucial. It may suddenly be triggered by something I see or hear on the radio, but often it’s memories, close or distant.

"It’s about sharing the thoughts of another mind and gaining a unique perspective. It’s about being alive at the time the words are or were written.”

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes, said: “Hilmar has lived a very eventful and interesting life, so we’re extremely grateful in being able to play a part in reigniting his love for writing again.

"Being a family-run home, it’s important to us that people feel right at home when they join our extended family. We’re pleased our strong sense of connection and community has reignited Hilmar’s previous passion for writing and we’re all eagerly waiting for the completion of his much-anticipated memoirs.”