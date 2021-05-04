Emotional family reunions prompt care home to act

Published: 12:30 PM May 4, 2021

The new activity centre is aimed at boosting residents' wellbeing - Credit: Courtesy of Pic PR

To help keep residents' spirits high after some long-awaited reunions with family members, Foxholes Care Home near Hitchin has opened an indoor activity centre complete with cinema room, library, bar, piano, snooker table and communications booth.

The centre is intended to boost residents' physical and mental wellbeing by promoting exercise, social interaction and entertainment, and is also where residents can socialise with family and friends now COVID-19 measures permit indoor visits at care homes.

Two new outdoor pods for visitation and staff breaks will be used for activities and family visits beyond the pandemic.

The new outdoor pods provide an additional space for residents and their visitors - Credit: Courtesy of Pic PR

Estate manager Neil Gandecha said: “They are our way of saying thank you to our wonderful residents, who have been absolutely fantastic during these unprecedented times. The new centre will provide our residents with new innovative ways to enjoy quality time together with loved ones.”