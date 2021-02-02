Prime Minister praises 'brilliant' Hitchin care home

Published: 11:33 AM February 2, 2021

The Prime Minister personally congratulated staff and residents at a Hitchin care home, while praising the Primary Care Network team for administering their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson dialled in for a zoom call with Foxholes Care Home, where he witnessed 97-year-old Jeanette Shadbolt and 95-year-old Audrey Cornall receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Downing Street arranged the call having heard of the positive and inspiring stories to come from the home during the crisis, which were relayed to them by the Department of Health and Social Care.

It marked the continuation of the programme rollout which began a fortnight ago at the family-run residential care home, where 43 residents were vaccinated. Over 3,500 people in the Hitchin community have now received the vaccine thanks to the efforts of Dr Tara Belcher and her local Primary Care Network team.

Watching Jeanette receive her jab, who joked that she had done her nails especially for the call, the Prime Minister applauded her for “not blinking once” and personally apologised for the home not being able to welcome as many visits from family members as they would like to due to the pandemic.

He noted how the vaccinations were a turning point, however, and the immunity they offer should help bring back some normality in the near future.

Jeanette added that she was honoured to receive the vaccine and it was wonderful to see the Prime Minister again, who first called the home last June to personally thank staff for their efforts in protecting residents from the virus.

Upon receiving her vaccine, Audrey told the Prime Minister: “The vaccine rollout is a great scheme. I think you’re doing the best that can be done in this difficult situation.

"Everyone at Foxholes is so kind and helpful to us. They look after us well and feed us well; it couldn’t be better.”

The Prime Minister wrapped up the call, saying: “Thank you for having me back. Foxholes is a lovely care home and I will visit in person when the pandemic has subsided.

"It’s great to see the rollout is going so smoothly and congratulations on your residents getting the vaccine – the local GPs and PCNs are doing a wonderful job.

"I know Foxholes, like many care homes across the country, has and is going through challenging times, but I think you’re doing absolutely brilliantly.”