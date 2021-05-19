Hospices team up for fountain to fountain walk

Published: 12:35 PM May 19, 2021

Garden House Hospice Care and Isabel Hospice have teamed up for a new fundraising walking challenge - Credit: Archant

Letchworth's Garden House Hospice Care has teamed up with Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice to offer a new walking challenge: Fountain to Fountain.

The Fountain to Fountain hike takes you through beautiful Hertfordshire countryside - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

The 18-mile fundraising hike takes place on Sunday, July 11, starting at Broadway Gardens in Letchworth Garden City and taking you through beautiful Hertfordshire countryside to The Campus in Welwyn Garden City.

Entry costs £20 for adults and £10 for children (under 18). On the day, walkers will start in waves between 8.30am and 10.30am, to maximise social distancing.

Richard Harbon, head of events at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We are delighted to be launching this brand-new walking challenge in partnership with our friends at Isabel Hospice.

"Following a predominantly traffic-free countryside route, Fountain to Fountain will provide an outstanding but challenging days walking, whilst linking these two hospice towns.

"This hike will suit those looking for a good challenge to inspire them and kickstart their summer, plus everyone who signs up will be directly supporting local patients and their families who are relying on end-of-life care.”

The Fountain to Fountain route takes you through the grounds of Knebworth House - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Adam Brockett, head of community and events at Isabel Hospice, added: “After what seems like a lifetime of lockdown we are super excited to finally be able to bring you this brand new challenge with our friends at Garden House Hospice Care.

"A real chance to get out in the countryside with friends, family and loved ones, walking a route that many will never have trodden.

"As you set off from Letchworth Garden City and wind your way to Welwyn Garden City you can rest assured that every step you take and every pound you raise will be helping your chosen hospice continue their vital care in our community.

"Whether you join Team Isabel or Team Garden House we can’t wait to welcome you in July!”

The Hermit at Redcoats is one of a handful of pubs along the route - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

This is the second time Garden House Hospice in North Hertfordshire and Isabel Hospice in East Hertfordshire have joined forces to provide an exciting fundraising event for their supporters, with their previous joint event, a cross-country race in March 2020, unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic.

To sign up to the Fountain to Fountain Hike, please visit https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/fountain or call 01462 679540 option 3.