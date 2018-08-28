Advanced search

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

PUBLISHED: 11:10 14 January 2019

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for "A Very English Scandal"

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for "A Very English Scandal," poses in the press room at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The headteacher of Shefford’s Samuel Whitbread Academy has congratulated former student Ben Whishaw, after the actor won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award.



The 38-year-old, who grew up in Clifton, was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in BBC mini-series A Very English Scandal at both ceremonies.

Samuel Whitbread principal Nick Martin said: “Everyone at Samuel Whitbread is incredibly proud of Ben.

“He is an amazing actor and a true inspiration to all the students at Samuel Whitbread.”

Whishaw also attended Henlow Middle School and performed at Hitchin’s Queen Mother Theatre.

He has appeared in a number of high-profile film roles in recent years, starring as Q in James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, voicing Paddington Bear in Paddington and Paddington 2, and appearing as Michael Banks in Mary Poppins Returns.

