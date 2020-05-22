Advanced search

Former Hitchin pupil in ‘dream come true’ debut book launch

PUBLISHED: 11:46 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 22 May 2020

Former NH College pupil Gillian Harvey will release her debut novel Everything is Fine this month. Picture: Gillian Harvey

Former NH College pupil Gillian Harvey will release her debut novel Everything is Fine this month. Picture: Gillian Harvey

Archant

A former North Herts College pupil is set to release her debut novel later this month, something she says is a 20–year “dream come true”.

Gillian poses with her debut novel, Everything is Fine. Picture: Gillian HarveyGillian poses with her debut novel, Everything is Fine. Picture: Gillian Harvey

Gillian Harvey, 42, had hoped to arrange a local signing for ‘Everything is Fine’ – described as a humourous story about the world of social media.

But, with coronavirus restrictions in place and with Gillian currently living France, a physical launch won’t be possible.

Instead, she will host an introduction on her Facebook page (@gharveyauthor), with everyone invited to celebrate Gillian’s special day.

You may also want to watch:

Gillian said: “I was so excited for the launch. The book’s had great reviews, including from bestselling authors Elizabeth Buchan, Anna Bell and Lucy Vine.

“After twenty years of sending novels to agents and hoping, landing a publication deal has really been a dream come true.”

Gillian, who worked at Neves Solicitors and delivered the Comet series in her teens, is hoping to return to Hitchin once lockdown restrictions are eased.

She said: “I’m hoping to get over before the end of the year, and will arrange a late launch when I do!”

Paperback, e-book and audiobook copies of Everything is Fine will be released May, 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

Former Hitchin pupil in ‘dream come true’ debut book launch

Former NH College pupil Gillian Harvey will release her debut novel Everything is Fine this month. Picture: Gillian Harvey

Hitchin’s Tom Ansell ready to strap gold to his waist as new deal comes with title promise

Tom Ansell (right) in action against Chris Adaway at the Copper Box Arena, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Trust launches round-the-clock support for Herts residents

Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new NHS 111 service. Picture: HPFT

This is the biggest challenge the Comet has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

The Comet is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.
Drive 24