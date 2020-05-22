Former Hitchin pupil in ‘dream come true’ debut book launch

Former NH College pupil Gillian Harvey will release her debut novel Everything is Fine this month. Picture: Gillian Harvey Archant

A former North Herts College pupil is set to release her debut novel later this month, something she says is a 20–year “dream come true”.

Gillian poses with her debut novel, Everything is Fine. Picture: Gillian Harvey Gillian poses with her debut novel, Everything is Fine. Picture: Gillian Harvey

Gillian Harvey, 42, had hoped to arrange a local signing for ‘Everything is Fine’ – described as a humourous story about the world of social media.

But, with coronavirus restrictions in place and with Gillian currently living France, a physical launch won’t be possible.

Instead, she will host an introduction on her Facebook page (@gharveyauthor), with everyone invited to celebrate Gillian’s special day.

Gillian said: “I was so excited for the launch. The book’s had great reviews, including from bestselling authors Elizabeth Buchan, Anna Bell and Lucy Vine.

“After twenty years of sending novels to agents and hoping, landing a publication deal has really been a dream come true.”

Gillian, who worked at Neves Solicitors and delivered the Comet series in her teens, is hoping to return to Hitchin once lockdown restrictions are eased.

She said: “I’m hoping to get over before the end of the year, and will arrange a late launch when I do!”

Paperback, e-book and audiobook copies of Everything is Fine will be released May, 28.