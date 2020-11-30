Ex-police inspector to face misconduct hearing over inappropriate behaviour allegations
A former acting inspector for Hertfordshire Constabulary will be the subject of a misconduct hearing, following accusations of breaching standards of professional behaviour.
The hearing is set to begin on Monday and will look into accusations against the former North Herts-based officer, Michael Zdan.
It is alleged that between September 2019 and the end of November 2019, he subjected a colleague to inappropriate conduct – described as not sexual.
He allegedly undermined her, referred to her as ferret, kicked her in the rear of her legs, pushed cake into her face and did not deal with a firearm correctly – holding it to her head once they had left an incident.
He retired from the Herts force in August 2020.
The hearing will be held publicly at the Holiday Inn in Stevenage’s St George’s Way.
Proceedings are set to begin on Monday, December 7, at 10am.
