Advanced search

Ex-police inspector to face misconduct hearing over inappropriate behaviour allegations

PUBLISHED: 16:21 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 30 November 2020

Michael Zdan will be the subject of a police misconduct hearing. Picture: Archant

Michael Zdan will be the subject of a police misconduct hearing. Picture: Archant

Archant

A former acting inspector for Hertfordshire Constabulary will be the subject of a misconduct hearing, following accusations of breaching standards of professional behaviour.

The hearing is set to begin on Monday and will look into accusations against the former North Herts-based officer, Michael Zdan.

It is alleged that between September 2019 and the end of November 2019, he subjected a colleague to inappropriate conduct – described as not sexual.

You may also want to watch:

He allegedly undermined her, referred to her as ferret, kicked her in the rear of her legs, pushed cake into her face and did not deal with a firearm correctly – holding it to her head once they had left an incident.

He retired from the Herts force in August 2020.

The hearing will be held publicly at the Holiday Inn in Stevenage’s St George’s Way.

Proceedings are set to begin on Monday, December 7, at 10am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Domestic abuse victims ‘terrified’ of Christmas period

Sandra M. Conte, founder of Future Living. Picture: Future Living Hertford

Ex-police inspector to face misconduct hearing over inappropriate behaviour allegations

Michael Zdan will be the subject of a police misconduct hearing. Picture: Archant

Train delays following trespassers on the tracks

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Whipsnade Zoo gets into the Christmas spirit post-lockdown

Southern white rhino at ZSL Whipshade Zoo taken by zookeeper James Ford.

Stevenage schoolboy battling brain tumour sets sights on fundraising appeal

Luke Webber, a student at Barclay Academy in Stevenage, is battling a brain tumour and is determined to raise money for Anna's Hope - a charity that has been supporting him and his family. Picture: Courtesy of Belinda Jenner