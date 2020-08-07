Former Beds detective punished after ‘inappropriate’ messages to female colleagues

A former Bedfordshire police detective sergeant has been found guilty of gross misconduct. Picture: Archant Archant

A former Bedfordshire police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct, after sending inappropriate social media messages to female colleagues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An independent panel found Jagjeet Dhillon, who had served in the force for ten years, to have committed gross misconduct yesterday.

It follows an investigation by Beds, Cambs and Herts Professional Standards Department which followed complaints from a PC that had worked with Dhillon while he was working as a detective sergeant.

You may also want to watch:

The panel heard from four witnesses who gave evidence that he had acted inappropriately towards them including sending pictures and suggestive comments via social media.

Dhillon had already resigned from his post before the ruling.

Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “No one should be made to feel uncomfortable while at work, and Jagjeet Dhillon’s behaviour towards colleagues who would have looked up to him was entirely unacceptable and fell well below the standards we expect.

“Equality and respect are core values here at Bedfordshire Police and absolutely every officer and member of staff should be treated with dignity and respect.

“I’m pleased the officers felt supported to speak out - by collectively challenging such behaviour we will continue to create a positive culture throughout the organisation.”