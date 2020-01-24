Advanced search

Back of the net! £6,000 funding awarded to Football For Fathers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 January 2020

Football for Fathers has received £6,000 in funding from Ei and Carling's Made Local campaign Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family Veldman

A community-based football club - which originated for dads in and around Hitchin and Letchworth - has received £6,000 in funding to boost membership and set up new sessions.

Football for Fathers was nominated for the grant by their local pub, The Bucks Head in Little Wymondley.

The funding was provided by the Ei publication partnership and Carling's Your Pub Can campaign.

Football for Fathers was set-up in 2017 as a kick-about in the park for a group of seven dads from Hitchin and Letchworth. Today, it dedicates itself to inclusivity and has more than 180 male and female members signed-up who play competitive football together across four weekly sessions.

Co-founder Adam Nethersole said: "Carling's generous support will enable us to engage more men and women from Hitchin and the surrounding villages in friendly, active and community-spirited football sessions."

Football for Fathers will be starting new sessions and Carling's funding will help them add three new sessions - regular, veterans and women's football for an additional 120 players.

You can sign up to FFF at footballforfathers.co.uk.

