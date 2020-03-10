Advanced search

Food Rescue Hub in Stevenage is kind to the environment as well as your bank balance

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 March 2020

The selection and quality of products available at the Food Rescue Hub in Stevenage just may surprise you.

The selection and quality of products available at the Food Rescue Hub in Stevenage just may surprise you.

Archant

An initiative to tackle food waste and reduce landfill has been set up in Stevenage.

The Food Rescue Hub -- established in Hitchin and now operating in Stevenage - collects quality food set for the bin from supermarkets and other businesses and offers it to people on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

The aim of the initiative is to rescue food otherwise destined for landfill, reduce waste and impact on our environment, and reconnect with the community.

You may also want to watch:

One volunteer said: 'What brings us together is simple - we love the earth, take action to protect it and are steadfast in our commitment to curb food waste.'

The Food Rescue Hub is set up at The Mutual Friend in Stevenage's Broadwater Crescent from 10am to 11.30am on Saturdays.

It is available to everyone. Pop a donation in the buckets and fill up a bag or two.

Donations will go towards the cost of venue hire, and are also currently going towards helping to buy a van.

Most Read

Stevenage Boots store set for closure

The Boots store in Stevenage High Street will close early next month. Picture: Jacob Savill

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Stevenage Boots store set for closure

The Boots store in Stevenage High Street will close early next month. Picture: Jacob Savill

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the The Comet

Food Rescue Hub in Stevenage is kind to the environment as well as your bank balance

The selection and quality of products available at the Food Rescue Hub in Stevenage just may surprise you.

B&M care homes enter ‘cocoon phase’ amid coronavirus concerns

St Andrews Care Home is one of the care homes in Hertfordshire shut to visitors. Picture: DANNY LOO

May 2020 Local Elections cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The local elections set for May this year will now be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Paul Christian

Southern League the latest to postpone football fixtures due to Coronavirus

Hitchin Town are among the clubs in the Southern League who have seen their games postponed for the next eight days. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Spartan South Midlands League postponed indefinitely and ‘with immediate effect’

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams affected by the decision of the SSML. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24