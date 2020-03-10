Food Rescue Hub in Stevenage is kind to the environment as well as your bank balance

An initiative to tackle food waste and reduce landfill has been set up in Stevenage.

The Food Rescue Hub -- established in Hitchin and now operating in Stevenage - collects quality food set for the bin from supermarkets and other businesses and offers it to people on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

The aim of the initiative is to rescue food otherwise destined for landfill, reduce waste and impact on our environment, and reconnect with the community.

One volunteer said: 'What brings us together is simple - we love the earth, take action to protect it and are steadfast in our commitment to curb food waste.'

The Food Rescue Hub is set up at The Mutual Friend in Stevenage's Broadwater Crescent from 10am to 11.30am on Saturdays.

It is available to everyone. Pop a donation in the buckets and fill up a bag or two.

Donations will go towards the cost of venue hire, and are also currently going towards helping to buy a van.