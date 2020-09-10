Emergency food provision scheme set up for Hitchin families in need

An emergency fund has been set up by a collective of Hitchin’s community groups to help feed residents who have been made redundant or furloughed.

Hitchin Food Provision Team, which is a collaboration between Hitchin Partnership, Hitchin Youth Trust, Volunteer Army, Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, Round Table Hitchin and Zeo Church, has established a supermarket e-voucher system for families in need of support.

Through NHDC grants and Covid community support funding, the team can provide financial aid to Hitchin-based families.

Only those who have been furloughed, unemployed, redundant or are unable to access Universal Credit, free school meals, or are waiting for UC will be eligible for this food provision fund.

Applying to the scheme is simple – email foodprovision-hitchin@wilshere.herts.sch.uk.

Forms are also available from Hitchin schools, visit www.hitchinpartnership.org for more information.