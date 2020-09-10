Advanced search

Emergency food provision scheme set up for Hitchin families in need

PUBLISHED: 12:01 10 September 2020

Hitchin Food Provision Team has set up an emergency supermarket e-voucher scheme for Hitchin residents in need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hitchin Food Provision Team has set up an emergency supermarket e-voucher scheme for Hitchin residents in need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

An emergency fund has been set up by a collective of Hitchin’s community groups to help feed residents who have been made redundant or furloughed.

Hitchin Food Provision Team, which is a collaboration between Hitchin Partnership, Hitchin Youth Trust, Volunteer Army, Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, Round Table Hitchin and Zeo Church, has established a supermarket e-voucher system for families in need of support.

You may also want to watch:

Through NHDC grants and Covid community support funding, the team can provide financial aid to Hitchin-based families.

Only those who have been furloughed, unemployed, redundant or are unable to access Universal Credit, free school meals, or are waiting for UC will be eligible for this food provision fund.

Applying to the scheme is simple – email foodprovision-hitchin@wilshere.herts.sch.uk.

Forms are also available from Hitchin schools, visit www.hitchinpartnership.org for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Hitchin couple share story of six-week-old daughter fighting for her life in hospital

Baby Lily is desperately fighting for her life in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Simon Jerrard

Stevenage town centre cordoned off after firework found on car

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Hitchin couple share story of six-week-old daughter fighting for her life in hospital

Baby Lily is desperately fighting for her life in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Simon Jerrard

Stevenage town centre cordoned off after firework found on car

Stevenage town centre was cordoned off as the bomb squad arrived. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Latest from the The Comet

Emergency food provision scheme set up for Hitchin families in need

Hitchin Food Provision Team has set up an emergency supermarket e-voucher scheme for Hitchin residents in need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Katie set for another Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party weekend

Katie Kittermaster will be opening for Rick Astley at Knebworth's Pub in the Park drive in Garden Party. Picture: supplied

‘Kill your speed not our kids’ signs displayed in Letchworth as bid for crossing is unsuccessful

Residents of Norton Road have been displaying these road signs outside their homes to reduce speed. Picture: Lisa Wallman

More urged to join organ donation register as over 70 saved by transplants in Herts last year

An urgent organ appeal has been launced for Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

World Suicide Prevention Day: Herts charity Hector’s House offers advice to help prevent further tragedies

Lottie Stringer from Hector's House and Richard Batchelar, general manager of The Beech House in St Albans, with Stacey Turner from It's OK To Say.