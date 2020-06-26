Advanced search

Appeal to stop fly-tipping in Stevenage after 18.9 tonnes cleared by council workers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 June 2020

Fly-tipping is a problem in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Fly-tipping is a problem in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Archant

A shameful 18.9 tonnes of fly-tipped items have been cleared by Stevenage Borough Council over a two-month period.

During May, 61 fly-tips were removed in Stevenage, with 18.9 tonnes cleared in April and May, diverting council staff away from other duties and hitting the cash-strapped council in the pocket.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “Please don’t do this. We are trying to keep our essential services going and fly-tipping doesn’t help.”

You may also want to watch:

Fly-tipping – which includes leaving donations outside charity shops and items next to recycling banks – can lead to a fine and up to 12 months imprisonment.

A council spokesman said: “We’re having to regularly clear fly-tips, which takes away important resources from other services during this challenging time.

“We are increasing surveillance across the town to try to tackle this problem.

“This is a really difficult time for everyone, but please help us by not fly-tipping.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Long road to recovery for consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who contracted COVID-19

Kate Steiner, a consultant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been ill at home since contracting coronavirus two months ago. Courtesy of Kate Steiner

Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Proposals for new Stevenage bus station given green light

Aerial view of the proposed interchange south of the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre. Picture: SBC

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Stevenage town centre to discuss regeneration

Labour Leader Keir Starmer visits Stevenage to discuss the role of towns and our economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Long road to recovery for consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who contracted COVID-19

Kate Steiner, a consultant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been ill at home since contracting coronavirus two months ago. Courtesy of Kate Steiner

Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Proposals for new Stevenage bus station given green light

Aerial view of the proposed interchange south of the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre. Picture: SBC

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Stevenage town centre to discuss regeneration

Labour Leader Keir Starmer visits Stevenage to discuss the role of towns and our economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the The Comet

Appeal to stop fly-tipping in Stevenage after 18.9 tonnes cleared by council workers

Fly-tipping is a problem in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Eurovision Song Contest: Will Ferrell tells the story of Fire Saga

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: John Wilson/NETFLIX © 2020

Stevenage homeless charity rebrands ahead of expansion

The Haven on Stevenage's Ditchmore Lane. Picture: Archant

Knebworth Care Home shares message of thanks after coronavirus support

Knebworth Care Home has thanked the community for their coronavirus support. Picture: Fraser Parry.

Stevenage and Watford hospitals discharged 135 patients into care homes without testing for COVID-19

It has emerged that, between March 19 and April 15, 135 patients were discharged from Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Watford General Hospital into care homes without first being tested for COVID-19. Picture: Pexels