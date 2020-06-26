Appeal to stop fly-tipping in Stevenage after 18.9 tonnes cleared by council workers

Fly-tipping is a problem in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

A shameful 18.9 tonnes of fly-tipped items have been cleared by Stevenage Borough Council over a two-month period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During May, 61 fly-tips were removed in Stevenage, with 18.9 tonnes cleared in April and May, diverting council staff away from other duties and hitting the cash-strapped council in the pocket.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “Please don’t do this. We are trying to keep our essential services going and fly-tipping doesn’t help.”

You may also want to watch:

Fly-tipping – which includes leaving donations outside charity shops and items next to recycling banks – can lead to a fine and up to 12 months imprisonment.

A council spokesman said: “We’re having to regularly clear fly-tips, which takes away important resources from other services during this challenging time.

“We are increasing surveillance across the town to try to tackle this problem.

“This is a really difficult time for everyone, but please help us by not fly-tipping.”