Prolific fly-tipper jailed for four months

PUBLISHED: 16:52 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 08 November 2019

A 37-year-old man from Arlesey was sentenced on Wednesday after a string of fly-tipping offences. Picture: Archant

A prolific fly-tipper, formerly of Arlesey, was handed a prison sentence last week, after admitting to four offences.

Luton Magistrates Court heard how Peter Smith - formerly of Hitchin Road in Arlesey - dumped bin bags, wooden pallets, doors, mattresses, building materials and household waste at Etonbury Farm, near Arlesey, and Sundon Road in Streatley in 2015.

The four offences, under two sections of the Environmental Protection Act, occurred after members of the public had hired Smith to dispose of their rubbish - which he then fly-tipped.

Appearing via video link from prison, where he is currently serving a 54-month sentence for eight previous counts of burglary, Smith apologised for the offences - saying they occurred around Christmas time when he had no money.

As well as his 16-week sentence, which he will serve after his current term of imprisonment is complete, Smith was ordered to pay £300 in compensation to Central Bedfordshire Council and an £80 victim surcharge.

