Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Five men have been sentenced after a bust-up over drugs resulted in a shootout in Hitchin last summer.

Michael Frimpong, 19, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate. He was sentenced to one year and ten months. Picture: Herts Police

On July, 22 last year, brothers Danovan and Oliver Jones drove to Hitchin to meet Emmanuel Munangatire in an area close to Desborough Road and Maylin Close, to resolve a drug debt.

The meeting took place at around 3.20pm, and was a stones throw away from Purwell Primary School.

Oliver Jones, 39, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was sentenced to 14 years and 3 months and was also given a five year extended licence. Picture: Herts Police

The brothers were armed with a shotgun, and Munangatire was in possession of a handgun.

MMunangatire fired the 9mm handgun at least three times and the Jones brothers fired the shotgun a least once.

Danovan Jones, 23, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Picture: Herts police

Bullets were found strewn across the ground and also embedded in parked vehicles.

Remarkably, no-one was hurt or even hit in this exchange.

Nathan Mead, 37, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate. He was sentenced to six years in prison. Picture: Herts police

All three men were arrested a short time after this incident.

Just three days later, on July 25, Nathan Mead and Michael Frimpong were arrested after driving with Munangatire’s handgun to a pub on the outskirts of Tring. A third man, Shah Ali, become involved after the gun was handed over, and he was later arrested.

Detective Inspector Angela Griffiths said: “This was a truly shocking incident and it was a miracle that no one was seriously injured.

“These men showed a total disregard for human life. They fired at each other in a residential road, in the middle of the day and at a time when the nearby school would be finishing.

“Our teams worked round the clock to track them down and get them off the streets, in what was a dynamic and fast paced investigation. These are clearly very dangerous men and we are delighted with the outcome of the trial. I hope this sends a very clear message to those who think it is acceptable to not only carry firearms, but to use them.”

Oliver Jones, 39 of Russell Rise in Luton, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was sentenced to 14 years and three months and was also given a five year extended licence.

Danovan Jones, 23, from Highover Way in Hitchin, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Nathan Mead, 37, from Haylands Way in Bedford, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Shah Ali, 35, from Seagull Lane London, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate. He was sentenced to seven years and six months.

Michael Frimpong, 19, from Charnwood Avenue in Bedford, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate. He was sentenced to one year and 10 months.

Emmanuel Munangatire, 21, from Abbey Grove in Sandy, Bedfordshire, awaits sentence at Northampton Crown Court in August for multiple offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.