Five streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in March 2022. - Credit: Skywall Photography

A handful of lucky residents from across Hertfordshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Five postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in March, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Hitchin, Hatfield, St Albans and Blackmore End were selected and cash has been wired into each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in March:

AL10 0SZ – St Albans Road West in Hatfield

AL1 2LT – Holyrood Crescent in St Albans

AL4 8LY – Beech Way in Blackmore End near Wheathampstead

AL10 8EB – Aldykes in Hatfield

SG4 7PB – Ashbrook Lane in St Ippolyts near Hitchin

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize