Confirmation that Stevenage Five Guys restaurant is coming soon
Published: 3:51 PM January 19, 2021
- Credit: Five Guys
News that a Five Guys restaurant will open in Stevenage has been confirmed, following speculation on social media.
Facebook users spotted a job advert for staff at the burger chain's newest branch last month.
The Comet has now had confirmation that the new restaurant will be opening in the spring.
The job advert seeking an assistant manager places the franchise in the leisure park. We are awaiting further details on its location.
The first UK Five Guys launched in Covent Garden in 2013, and "prides itself on using the freshest ingredients".
The fast food chain also boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake.
